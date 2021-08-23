Analysts Anticipate J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) Will Post Earnings of $1.20 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) will report earnings of $1.20 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for J & J Snack Foods’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.27 and the lowest is $1.12. J & J Snack Foods posted earnings per share of $0.35 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 242.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that J & J Snack Foods will report full-year earnings of $2.93 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $3.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.18 to $5.01. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for J & J Snack Foods.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.73. J & J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 4.03%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised J & J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $191.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet raised J & J Snack Foods from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th.

In other J & J Snack Foods news, SVP Robert Joseph Pape sold 5,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.16, for a total transaction of $947,014.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,049,175.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 21.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in J & J Snack Foods during the second quarter worth $29,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods in the second quarter valued at $32,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 83.5% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods in the second quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 55.0% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. 65.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:JJSF remained flat at $$161.60 during midday trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 79 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,091. J & J Snack Foods has a 12-month low of $124.90 and a 12-month high of $181.71. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 71.19 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $168.55.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.633 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 17th. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. J & J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 227.93%.

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures nutritional snack foods and distribution of frozen beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries. It operates through the following segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The Food Service segment includes soft pretzels, frozen juice treats and desserts, churros, dough enrobed handheld products, and baked goods.

