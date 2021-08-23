MV Capital Management Inc. Has $1.71 Million Stock Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 37,342.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,621 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,614 shares during the quarter. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 39.0% during the second quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 150.0% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 74.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Lam Research news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $646.92, for a total transaction of $323,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total transaction of $3,250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,744,610 in the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Lam Research from $690.00 to $660.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $745.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $705.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $653.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $780.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Lam Research has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $712.63.

LRCX stock traded up $18.26 during trading on Monday, hitting $584.23. The company had a trading volume of 47,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,459,732. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 3.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $621.81. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $292.28 and a 12 month high of $673.80. The company has a market cap of $82.93 billion, a PE ratio of 21.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.26.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $8.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.53 by $0.56. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 70.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 33.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

