EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) Receives $40.50 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.50.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EVER shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of EverQuote in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities lowered their price target on EverQuote from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on EverQuote from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EverQuote from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on EverQuote from $50.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

EVER stock traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.25. The company had a trading volume of 20,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,674. The company has a market capitalization of $559.71 million, a P/E ratio of -42.56 and a beta of 1.35. EverQuote has a 52 week low of $18.35 and a 52 week high of $54.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.81.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. EverQuote had a negative net margin of 3.19% and a negative return on equity of 17.08%. The business had revenue of $105.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.36 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that EverQuote will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Tomas Revesz, Jr. sold 10,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.41, for a total transaction of $343,220.93. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 498,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,640,986.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Elyse Neumeier sold 1,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total value of $32,399.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 65,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,258,467.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,431 shares of company stock worth $1,231,393. 45.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in EverQuote by 599.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 300,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,811,000 after buying an additional 257,252 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of EverQuote by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 410,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,427,000 after acquiring an additional 90,093 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in EverQuote in the second quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in EverQuote by 108,750.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 4,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in EverQuote by 28.0% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 13,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 3,028 shares during the last quarter. 56.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EverQuote Company Profile

EverQuote, Inc operates as an online insurance marketplace connecting consumers with insurance providers. It offers car, home and life insurance. The firm’s data and technology platform matches and connects consumers seeking to purchase insurance with relevant options from its broad direct network of insurance providers.

