Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $89.10.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho upped their price target on Syneos Health from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays upped their price target on Syneos Health from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Truist Securities upped their price target on Syneos Health from $88.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Syneos Health from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

Get Syneos Health alerts:

In other Syneos Health news, major shareholder International Corp/Ma Advent sold 6,307,489 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.20, for a total value of $512,168,106.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason M. Meggs sold 4,668 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $420,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,350,309 shares of company stock worth $515,935,840. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Syneos Health by 10.8% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Syneos Health by 2.8% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its stake in Syneos Health by 5.3% in the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 3,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Syneos Health by 1.6% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in Syneos Health by 5.9% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 3,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 76.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SYNH traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $88.31. The company had a trading volume of 7,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 976,500. Syneos Health has a one year low of $50.26 and a one year high of $92.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.94. The company has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a PE ratio of 39.50 and a beta of 1.80.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 4.99%. Syneos Health’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Syneos Health will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Syneos Health Company Profile

Syneos Health, Inc provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various services spanning Phases I to IV of clinical development, including full service global studies, as well as individual service offerings, such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

Featured Story: Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Syneos Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syneos Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.