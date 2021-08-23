Analysts Expect Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Will Post Earnings of $0.94 Per Share

Analysts expect Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) to report $0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Fortinet’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.95 and the lowest is $0.93. Fortinet posted earnings per share of $0.88 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Fortinet will report full year earnings of $3.87 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.82 to $3.98. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.17 to $4.95. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Fortinet.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.07. Fortinet had a return on equity of 49.90% and a net margin of 17.69%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen boosted their price target on Fortinet from $305.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Barclays upped their target price on Fortinet from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Fortinet from $187.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Fortinet from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $227.05.

FTNT traded up $7.68 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $305.62. The stock had a trading volume of 20,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,090,623. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $266.30. The company has a market capitalization of $49.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 1.10. Fortinet has a one year low of $106.75 and a one year high of $309.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 2,088 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.20, for a total value of $587,145.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $307,914. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 7,990 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.12, for a total value of $1,718,808.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $718,070.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,947 shares of company stock valued at $2,493,658. Insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTNT. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in Fortinet during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Fortinet during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Fortinet by 33.0% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 141 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Fortinet by 102.2% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 188 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Fortinet by 375.6% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 214 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. 65.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

Read More: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fortinet (FTNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.