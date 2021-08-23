adbank Trading Down 4.2% Over Last Week (ADB)

adbank (CURRENCY:ADB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 23rd. One adbank coin can currently be purchased for $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, adbank has traded down 4.2% against the dollar. adbank has a total market cap of $2.41 million and $33,738.00 worth of adbank was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get adbank alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.89 or 0.00058342 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002020 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003268 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.73 or 0.00015616 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002022 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.35 or 0.00051205 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $414.10 or 0.00836353 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.42 or 0.00103859 BTC.

adbank Profile

adbank is a coin. It launched on December 13th, 2017. adbank’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 870,499,861 coins. The Reddit community for adbank is /r/adbank . The official message board for adbank is medium.com/adbank-blog . The official website for adbank is adbank.network . adbank’s official Twitter account is @adbanknetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Adbank is an online ad platform built on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform will leverage the blockchain and AI technologies to remove the costly middlemen and also mitigate the $50 billion problems of ad fraud. By using the Adbank platform, publishers will be able to get paid for their content while charging advertisers less and creating a transparent ecosystem that benefits all key stakeholders in the industry. Existing ad platforms will be able to access anti-fraud AI tools through Adbank’s API, which will be powered with ADB tokens. “

adbank Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as adbank directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade adbank should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy adbank using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for adbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for adbank and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.