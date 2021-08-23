Haven Protocol (XHV) Price Down 3.8% This Week

Haven Protocol (CURRENCY:XHV) traded up 5.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 23rd. Haven Protocol has a total market cap of $68.49 million and $734,483.00 worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Haven Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $4.73 or 0.00009552 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Haven Protocol has traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $49,512.24 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,340.17 or 0.06746154 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000641 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $672.28 or 0.01357814 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $187.51 or 0.00378718 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.82 or 0.00136978 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $321.22 or 0.00648773 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.45 or 0.00340221 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00006048 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.38 or 0.00334025 BTC.

About Haven Protocol

Haven Protocol (XHV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 14,481,653 coins. The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Haven Protocol’s official website is havenprotocol.org . Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Haven (XHV) is an ecosystem of digital assets with accounts only you can access, balances only you can view and transactions only you control. Haven is based on Monero giving every asset within the ecosystem world class privacy, provides a range of synthetic fiat currencies and digital assets, enabling commerce and portfolio diversification and enables you to store, convert and transact in the form of money you prefer whether it’s xUSD, xCNY or xGOLD. Algorithmic and decentralized, Haven claims to have low fees, Infinite Liquidity, No Middleman a allow for Financial Privacy. “

Haven Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Haven Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Haven Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Haven Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

