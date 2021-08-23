Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. Raises Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,336 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 175.4% in the second quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. 60.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

In related news, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total value of $11,621,591.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,922,603.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total value of $606,920.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $823,834.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MCD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $255.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. McDonald’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $256.72.

Shares of MCD stock traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $239.39. 7,076 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,761,809. The company has a market capitalization of $178.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $236.11. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $202.73 and a fifty-two week high of $247.05.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.26. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 83.98% and a net margin of 31.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.29%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Further Reading: Why do corrections happen?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.