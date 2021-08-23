Capital Wealth Planning LLC Has $488,000 Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Capital Wealth Planning LLC decreased its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 4.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,674 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 86 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in PayPal in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sawyer & Company Inc raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 566.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in PayPal by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 171 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC grew its stake in PayPal by 218.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 156 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. 74.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on PYPL shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of PayPal from $337.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of PayPal from $318.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of PayPal from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of PayPal from $322.00 to $342.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. PayPal has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $317.74.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.23, for a total transaction of $2,752,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 237,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,270,794.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.15, for a total transaction of $2,512,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,583 shares in the company, valued at $34,219,044.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 53,242 shares of company stock valued at $14,397,989 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PYPL traded up $1.67 during trading on Monday, reaching $274.63. 239,402 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,693,470. The company has a market capitalization of $322.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $286.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $171.63 and a fifty-two week high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 20.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

