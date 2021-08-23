MV Capital Management Inc. Has $7.89 Million Stake in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 515,088 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,276 shares during the period. Invesco Preferred ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of MV Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $7,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Iowa State Bank lifted its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 889,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,623,000 after purchasing an additional 71,870 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 309.2% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 214,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,286,000 after purchasing an additional 162,087 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 56,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,000 after acquiring an additional 2,589 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,197,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,892,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,311,000 after acquiring an additional 713,351 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Preferred ETF alerts:

PGX stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $15.12. 68,826 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,217,585. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.23. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 52 week low of $14.46 and a 52 week high of $15.37.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

Featured Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.