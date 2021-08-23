AIA Group Ltd Acquires 952 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

AIA Group Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,714 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 952 shares during the quarter. Shopify accounts for about 1.3% of AIA Group Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Shopify were worth $18,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Shopify during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in Shopify by 133.3% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 28 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Shopify in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hudock Inc. boosted its position in Shopify by 142.9% in the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 34 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Shopify during the second quarter worth $37,000. 55.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. raised their price objective on Shopify from $1,315.00 to $1,420.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Shopify from $1,650.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. CIBC reduced their price target on Shopify from $1,644.50 to $1,325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Shopify from $1,900.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,650.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,621.25.

SHOP traded up $25.31 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1,476.01. The company had a trading volume of 38,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,358,449. Shopify Inc. has a 12-month low of $839.40 and a 12-month high of $1,650.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,493.67. The company has a market capitalization of $184.15 billion, a PE ratio of 74.89, a PEG ratio of 39.29 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 16.55, a quick ratio of 16.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The software maker reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.01. Shopify had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 63.65%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

