AIA Group Ltd Increases Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

AIA Group Ltd lifted its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,594 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,374 shares during the period. Tesla comprises approximately 0.8% of AIA Group Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Tesla were worth $12,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Tesla by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 144,183 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $96,304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394 shares in the last quarter. NZS Capital LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the second quarter worth approximately $9,359,000. JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 10,184 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $6,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its position in Tesla by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 14,391 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $9,612,000 after purchasing an additional 4,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its position in shares of Tesla by 216.4% during the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 2,174 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,452,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. 39.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $711.04, for a total value of $7,110,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,997 shares in the company, valued at $19,906,986.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 903 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.83, for a total transaction of $530,810.49. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,154,662.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 56,675 shares of company stock valued at $39,082,117. Company insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Tesla from $660.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Tesla in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Tesla from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $585.89.

TSLA traded up $29.74 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $710.00. 684,403 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,275,703. The business has a 50 day moving average of $667.88. The stock has a market cap of $702.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 354.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.97. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $329.88 and a 1-year high of $900.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.93. Tesla had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 5.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Featured Article: The basics of gap trading strategies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.