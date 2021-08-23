AIA Group Ltd Sells 88,604 Shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

AIA Group Ltd lowered its position in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) by 16.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 449,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88,604 shares during the quarter. Pinduoduo makes up 3.2% of AIA Group Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Pinduoduo were worth $47,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Pinduoduo by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 90,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,457,000 after buying an additional 12,400 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Pinduoduo by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 118,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,023,000 after buying an additional 7,832 shares in the last quarter. Applied Research Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Pinduoduo by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Applied Research Investments LLC now owns 25,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,283,000 after buying an additional 3,960 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Pinduoduo by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 27,453,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,487,102,000 after buying an additional 585,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Pinduoduo by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,314,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,012,000 after buying an additional 1,147,627 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDD traded up $3.20 during trading on Monday, reaching $80.49. 281,178 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,505,306. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Pinduoduo Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.89 and a 12 month high of $212.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $104.31. The stock has a market cap of $99.70 billion, a PE ratio of -104.44 and a beta of 1.43.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($1.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.84). The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. Pinduoduo had a negative return on equity of 13.24% and a negative net margin of 7.96%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pinduoduo Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PDD shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Pinduoduo from $190.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Pinduoduo in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. dropped their target price on shares of Pinduoduo from $190.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, China Renaissance Securities raised shares of Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.06.

Pinduoduo Company Profile

Pinduoduo, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development and management of an e-commerce platform. Its Pinduoduo mobile application offers a selection of merchandise for buyer acquisition and engagement. The company was founded by Hua Lin Cai and Zheng Huang on April 20, 2015 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

