Capital Wealth Planning LLC Purchases 45,052 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Capital Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 13.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 371,243 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,052 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin comprises approximately 4.0% of Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $140,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 32.9% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 5,703 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at about $2,448,000. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 5.1% in the second quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 40,057 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $15,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter worth about $13,241,000. Finally, Capital Bank & Trust Co increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 14.7% in the first quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 8,872 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the period. 70.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LMT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $384.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $370.20 target price (down from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $400.87.

Shares of LMT traded up $1.83 on Monday, hitting $359.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,489,456. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $373.71. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $319.81 and a fifty-two week high of $402.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.99.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.53 by ($0.01). Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 123.35%. The business had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.79 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 23.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $2.60 dividend. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 41.87%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

