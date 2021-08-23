Extraction Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:XOG) Shares Gap Up to $38.19

Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOG) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $38.19, but opened at $40.58. Extraction Oil & Gas shares last traded at $40.98, with a volume of 566 shares changing hands.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Extraction Oil & Gas from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.01.

Extraction Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:XOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The energy company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($0.75). The business had revenue of $223.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.70 million. Research analysts predict that Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. will post 13.07 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XOG. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas in the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas in the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas in the second quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas in the first quarter worth approximately $99,000. Institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

About Extraction Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:XOG)

Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in the Rocky Mountain region, primarily in the Wattenberg Field of the Denver-Julesburg (DJ) Basin of Colorado. The company also engages in the construction and support of midstream assets to gather, process, and produce crude oil and gas.

