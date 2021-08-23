Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC) Stock Price Up 9.2%

Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMIC) rose 9.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $15.61 and last traded at $15.61. Approximately 3,862 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 188,873 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.30.

OMIC has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Singular Genomics Systems in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Singular Genomics Systems in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Singular Genomics Systems in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Singular Genomics Systems in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 46.48 and a current ratio of 46.48.

Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.22). On average, equities research analysts expect that Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Singular Genomics Systems during the second quarter worth $84,717,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Singular Genomics Systems during the second quarter worth $58,247,000. Coatue Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Singular Genomics Systems during the second quarter worth $58,247,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Singular Genomics Systems during the second quarter worth $26,976,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Singular Genomics Systems during the second quarter worth $20,772,000. 0.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Singular Genomics Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:OMIC)

Singular Genomics Systems, Inc, a life science technology company, develops next generation sequencing and multiomics technology to build products for researchers and clinicians to advance science and medicine. It manufactures G4 Instrument, a benchtop next generation sequencer to produce genetic sequencing results, as well as associated menu of consumable kits; and offers PX Integrated Solution that combines single cell analysis, spatial analysis, genomics and proteomics in one integrated instrument providing a versatile multiomics solution.

