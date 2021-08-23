Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) Trading Up 9.7%

Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN)’s share price was up 9.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $20.53 and last traded at $20.46. Approximately 40,617 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 953,722 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.65.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BZUN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Baozun from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. HSBC dropped their price target on Baozun from $38.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. TheStreet cut Baozun from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Baozun from $57.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Baozun in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Baozun has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.50.

Get Baozun alerts:

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 5.84 and a current ratio of 6.59.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The technology company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.86. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. Baozun had a return on equity of 8.15% and a net margin of 4.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.43 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Baozun Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BZUN. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Baozun by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 10,305,065 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $393,035,000 after purchasing an additional 2,585,799 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Baozun by 146.5% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 941,795 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,920,000 after purchasing an additional 559,657 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Baozun by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,038,795 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,039,000 after purchasing an additional 510,414 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Baozun by 117.2% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 52,827 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,015,000 after purchasing an additional 359,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Baozun by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,179,915 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,816,000 after purchasing an additional 277,183 shares during the last quarter. 55.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Baozun Company Profile (NASDAQ:BZUN)

Baozun, Inc operates as an holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides brand electronic commerce (e-commerce) services and solutions. Its services include apparel and accessories; appliances; electronics; home and furnishings; food and health products; beauty and cosmetics; fast moving consumer goods, and mother and baby products; and insurance and automobiles.

Featured Article: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Baozun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baozun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.