Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) Trading Up 9.7%

Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN)’s share price was up 9.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $20.53 and last traded at $20.46. Approximately 40,617 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 953,722 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.65.
A number of analysts have recently commented on BZUN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Baozun from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. HSBC dropped their price target on Baozun from $38.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. TheStreet cut Baozun from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Baozun from $57.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Baozun in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Baozun has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.50.
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 5.84 and a current ratio of 6.59.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BZUN. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Baozun by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 10,305,065 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $393,035,000 after purchasing an additional 2,585,799 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Baozun by 146.5% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 941,795 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,920,000 after purchasing an additional 559,657 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Baozun by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,038,795 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,039,000 after purchasing an additional 510,414 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Baozun by 117.2% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 52,827 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,015,000 after purchasing an additional 359,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Baozun by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,179,915 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,816,000 after purchasing an additional 277,183 shares during the last quarter. 55.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Baozun Company Profile (NASDAQ:BZUN)
Baozun, Inc operates as an holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides brand electronic commerce (e-commerce) services and solutions. Its services include apparel and accessories; appliances; electronics; home and furnishings; food and health products; beauty and cosmetics; fast moving consumer goods, and mother and baby products; and insurance and automobiles.
