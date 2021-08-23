Kenon (NYSE:KEN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $39.84

Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:KEN) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $39.84 and last traded at $39.84, with a volume of 13 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.59.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Kenon (NYSE:KEN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The utilities provider reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Kenon had a net margin of 162.95% and a return on equity of 51.62%. The company had revenue of $115.00 million for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KEN. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in Kenon during the 1st quarter valued at $134,144,000. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD acquired a new position in shares of Kenon in the second quarter worth $15,775,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Kenon in the fourth quarter worth $5,189,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Kenon in the first quarter worth $3,281,000. Finally, Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD acquired a new position in shares of Kenon in the second quarter worth $3,386,000. 10.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kenon Company Profile (NYSE:KEN)

Kenon Holdings Ltd. is an investment company, which engages in the operation of growth-oriented businesses. It operates through the following segments: OPC, Quantum and ZIM. The OPC segment include initiation, development, construction and operation of power plants and the sale and supply of electricity under OPC Energy Ltd and its subsidiaries.

