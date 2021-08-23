Altavista Wealth Management Inc. Sells 544 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Altavista Wealth Management Inc. cut its holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 544 shares during the period. Altavista Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CF. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in CF Industries in the second quarter worth $37,000. AGF Investments LLC boosted its holdings in CF Industries by 133.2% during the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CF Industries during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in CF Industries by 4,588.2% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 797 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in CF Industries by 586.9% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CF Industries stock traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $45.06. The company had a trading volume of 44,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,178,438. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.66. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.30 and a 1-year high of $57.19.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.63%.

CF has been the subject of several research reports. Scotiabank upgraded shares of CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CF Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of CF Industries from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of CF Industries from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $57.00 to $59.50 in a research note on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.38.

CF Industries Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

