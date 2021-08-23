Zacks: Analysts Expect Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $25.13 Million

Equities analysts expect that Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) will report $25.13 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Outset Medical’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $24.42 million and the highest estimate coming in at $25.50 million. Outset Medical posted sales of $13.76 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 82.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Outset Medical will report full year sales of $99.82 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $99.60 million to $99.97 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $140.68 million, with estimates ranging from $121.43 million to $151.83 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Outset Medical.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on OM shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Outset Medical from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Outset Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Outset Medical in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.29.

Shares of OM traded up $1.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.66. 5,190 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 468,086. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.30. Outset Medical has a 52-week low of $36.03 and a 52-week high of $66.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.15. The company has a current ratio of 12.64, a quick ratio of 8.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

In other Outset Medical news, CEO Leslie Trigg sold 42,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.25, for a total value of $2,093,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 263,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,960,531.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director James F. Hinrichs bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.66 per share, with a total value of $366,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 33,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,220,338.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,172 shares of company stock worth $3,470,098 in the last ninety days. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OM. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Outset Medical by 314.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,831,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,487,000 after buying an additional 2,906,099 shares during the last quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP raised its stake in Outset Medical by 479.8% in the first quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 3,012,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,861,000 after buying an additional 2,493,087 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Outset Medical by 185.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,704,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,141,000 after buying an additional 2,406,768 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Outset Medical by 154.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,152,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,587,000 after buying an additional 1,306,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Outset Medical by 202.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,251,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,548,000 after buying an additional 837,654 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.45% of the company’s stock.

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises of a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

