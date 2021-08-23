Altavista Wealth Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

Altavista Wealth Management Inc. cut its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET) by 9.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 50,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,405 shares during the quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF were worth $1,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in REET. Epstein & White Financial LLC raised its position in iShares Global REIT ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Epstein & White Financial LLC now owns 14,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC raised its position in iShares Global REIT ETF by 15.8% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Cpwm LLC raised its position in iShares Global REIT ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 18,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares Global REIT ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 46,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Global REIT ETF by 8.5% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares in the last quarter.

REET traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $28.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 725,757. iShares Global REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $20.03 and a twelve month high of $29.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.48.

