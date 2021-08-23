Altavista Wealth Management Inc. Has $1.77 Million Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Altavista Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) by 11.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,470 shares during the period. Altavista Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 205.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $225,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the period. R. W. Roge & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.9% in the first quarter. R. W. Roge & Company Inc. now owns 425,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,617,000 after buying an additional 76,358 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.1% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 42,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,883,000 after buying an additional 8,592 shares during the period.

VGIT remained flat at $$68.30 during mid-day trading on Monday. 11,148 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 879,378. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $68.13. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $67.09 and a 12 month high of $70.64.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a $0.067 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

