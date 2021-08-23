Altavista Wealth Management Inc. Sells 1,318 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Altavista Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 8.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,318 shares during the quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSV. BOKF NA increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 64.4% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 36,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,966,000 after purchasing an additional 14,140 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 9,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 11,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 251,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,676,000 after purchasing an additional 42,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 50,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

BSV traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $82.17. 41,235 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,854,961. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $81.99 and a one year high of $83.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $82.21.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.