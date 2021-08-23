Oraichain Token (ORAI) Price Tops $12.87

Oraichain Token (CURRENCY:ORAI) traded up 16.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 23rd. Over the last seven days, Oraichain Token has traded 41.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Oraichain Token has a total market cap of $26.32 million and approximately $1.82 million worth of Oraichain Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oraichain Token coin can now be purchased for $12.87 or 0.00026001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.73 or 0.00058019 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002020 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003259 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.76 or 0.00015677 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002022 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.31 or 0.00051125 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $412.95 or 0.00834019 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.45 or 0.00103903 BTC.

Oraichain Token Coin Profile

Oraichain Token (ORAI) is a coin. Oraichain Token’s total supply is 19,779,272 coins and its circulating supply is 2,044,424 coins. Oraichain Token’s official Twitter account is @oraichain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Oraichain Token’s official message board is medium.com/oraichain . The official website for Oraichain Token is orai.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Oraichain (orai.io) is a data oracle platform that aggregates and connects Artificial Intelligence APIs to smart contracts and regular applications. “

Oraichain Token Coin Trading

