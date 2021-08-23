Smart MFG Reaches One Day Volume of $21,926.00 (MFG)

Smart MFG (CURRENCY:MFG) traded up 8.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 23rd. One Smart MFG coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0186 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Smart MFG has traded 13.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Smart MFG has a market cap of $5.67 million and approximately $21,926.00 worth of Smart MFG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.73 or 0.00058019 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002020 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003259 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.76 or 0.00015677 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002022 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.31 or 0.00051125 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $412.95 or 0.00834019 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.45 or 0.00103903 BTC.

Smart MFG Profile

MFG is a coin. Smart MFG’s total supply is 868,459,136 coins and its circulating supply is 305,091,151 coins. Smart MFG’s official Twitter account is @SYNCFAB

According to CryptoCompare, “SyncFab is a distributed manufacturing platform founded and headquartered near Silicon Valley that streamlines the way buyers procure, manage, and track precision parts production securely using blockchain technology. SyncFab is a pioneer in supply chain blockchain® technology having created the first manufacturing blockchain® used in commerce for end-to-end OEM parts procurement. “

