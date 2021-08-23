Bismuth (BIS) Market Cap Reaches $2.73 Million

Bismuth (CURRENCY:BIS) traded 38.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. One Bismuth coin can currently be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000251 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bismuth has a total market capitalization of $2.73 million and approximately $4,964.00 worth of Bismuth was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bismuth has traded 42% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

GoChain (GO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00004700 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000073 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000096 BTC.

888tron (888) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000402 BTC.

About Bismuth

Bismuth uses the hashing algorithm. Bismuth’s total supply is 29,035,369 coins and its circulating supply is 21,923,424 coins. Bismuth’s official message board is hypernodes.bismuth.live/?page_id=20 . The Reddit community for Bismuth is /r/cryptobismuth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bismuth’s official Twitter account is @cryptobismuth and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bismuth is bismuth.cz

According to CryptoCompare, “Bismuth is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the SHA224 algorithm. It comes with a set of dApps supplied as interpretation engines, which prevent blockchain bloat. On-chain messaging and data storage is available in both public and encrypted forms. By reformulating the cryptocurrency code Bismuth aims to simplify its readability, make it compatible across all platforms and integrate it into business solutions. Bismuth is not based on code of BTC or any of it’s derivatives, it is only inspired by some ideas laid down by Andreas M. Antonopoulos, Satoshi Nakamoto (BitCoin), Sunny King (Peercoin), NXT and ETH developers. “

Buying and Selling Bismuth

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bismuth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bismuth should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bismuth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

