SafeInsure Price Hits $0.0083 (SINS)

SafeInsure (CURRENCY:SINS) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. SafeInsure has a market cap of $177,297.78 and approximately $57.00 worth of SafeInsure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SafeInsure coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0083 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, SafeInsure has traded 33.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SafeInsure alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000750 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.69 or 0.00021598 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000702 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001654 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 47.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0906 or 0.00000183 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000113 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000013 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000785 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000115 BTC.

About SafeInsure

SafeInsure (SINS) is a coin. SafeInsure’s total supply is 21,318,520 coins. The official website for SafeInsure is www.safeinsure.io . SafeInsure’s official Twitter account is @SafeInsure and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Safeinsure is a decentralized insurance marketplace bringing equitable price discovery and global access to insurance policy shoppers worldwide. SafeInsure puts consumer power back in the user's hands with an insurance marketplace on the blockchain. The SafeInsure marketplace has a native currency, the SafeInsure coin (SINS). All transactions made between insurance policy providers and consumers will require SINS. Additionally, insurance-related products and insurance pools will require SINS. In effect, the only currency accepted within the SafeInsure ecosystem is SINS. “

SafeInsure Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeInsure directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeInsure should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SafeInsure using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “SINSUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for SafeInsure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SafeInsure and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.