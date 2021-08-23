$0.03 EPS Expected for Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.03 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Gaia’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.02 and the highest is $0.03. Gaia posted earnings per share of $0.32 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 90.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gaia will report full-year earnings of $0.12 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.13. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.34. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Gaia.

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Gaia had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 10.23%.

Several analysts have recently commented on GAIA shares. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Gaia in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gaia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Gaia currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.40.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gaia during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in Gaia by 76.1% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Gaia during the first quarter valued at $98,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Gaia by 209.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 5,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Gaia during the second quarter valued at $139,000. 44.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GAIA traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.00. 556 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,645. The company has a market capitalization of $193.18 million, a P/E ratio of 25.64, a PEG ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.17. Gaia has a one year low of $8.91 and a one year high of $15.06.

Gaia Company Profile

Gaia, Inc operates a global digital video streaming subscription service and online community. It provides its services through the following channels: Seeking Truth, Transformation, Alternative Healing and Yoga. The company was founded by Jirka Rysavy on July 7, 1988 and is headquartered in Louisville, CO.

