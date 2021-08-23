Core Wealth Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,286,000. ASML makes up 0.9% of Core Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ASML. Morgan Stanley raised its position in ASML by 209.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,347,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $831,692,000 after acquiring an additional 911,709 shares in the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ASML in the first quarter worth about $199,794,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in ASML by 21.4% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,329,445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $820,753,000 after acquiring an additional 234,222 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in ASML by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 553,132 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $341,482,000 after purchasing an additional 142,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in ASML by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,997,616 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,233,248,000 after purchasing an additional 133,558 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ASML. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on ASML from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $704.50.

ASML traded up $18.78 on Monday, hitting $806.96. The company had a trading volume of 19,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 850,329. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $729.01. ASML Holding has a 1-year low of $343.25 and a 1-year high of $805.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a market capitalization of $338.77 billion, a PE ratio of 57.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.05.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.11. ASML had a return on equity of 36.29% and a net margin of 28.82%. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 16.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASML Profile

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

