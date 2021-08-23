BlackRock World Mining Trust plc (LON:BRWM) Insider Acquires £62,150 in Stock

BlackRock World Mining Trust plc (LON:BRWM) insider David Cheyne purchased 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 565 ($7.38) per share, with a total value of £62,150 ($81,199.37).

Shares of LON BRWM remained flat at $GBX 568 ($7.42) during midday trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 660,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 788,209. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 606.57. The firm has a market cap of £1.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.56. BlackRock World Mining Trust plc has a 1-year low of GBX 378.33 ($4.94) and a 1-year high of GBX 699.21 ($9.14). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.76, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.08.

Get BlackRock World Mining Trust alerts:

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a GBX 5.50 ($0.07) dividend. This is a positive change from BlackRock World Mining Trust’s previous dividend of $4.50. This represents a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. BlackRock World Mining Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.18%.

BlackRock World Mining Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. It is managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the mining and metal sectors.

Read More: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock World Mining Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock World Mining Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.