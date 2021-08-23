LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD) Insider Corey Deutsch Acquires 4,000 Shares

LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD) insider Corey Deutsch purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.37 per share, for a total transaction of $29,480.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 117,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $863,535.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Corey Deutsch also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 18th, Corey Deutsch bought 12,000 shares of LifeMD stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.82 per share, for a total transaction of $81,840.00.

LifeMD stock traded up $0.55 on Monday, reaching $7.74. 17,226 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,073,156. LifeMD, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.40 and a twelve month high of $33.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.42. The firm has a market cap of $205.60 million, a PE ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 0.71.

LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $22.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.57 million. Equities analysts forecast that LifeMD, Inc. will post -1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of LifeMD during the 1st quarter worth about $357,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its position in LifeMD by 500.0% during the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in LifeMD during the first quarter worth about $5,616,000. Atom Investors LP bought a new position in LifeMD during the first quarter valued at about $5,216,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in LifeMD in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Institutional investors own 17.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LFMD shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LifeMD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of LifeMD from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

About LifeMD

LifeMD, Inc is a telehealth company, which engages in offering portfolio of direct-to-patient products and services. It combines virtual medical treatment with prescription medications and over-the-counter products. The firm’s network of licensed physicians offers telemedicine services and direct-to-consumer pharmacy to consumers across the United States.

