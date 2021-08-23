iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Acquired by MV Capital Management Inc.

MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 3,412.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,790 shares during the quarter. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EEM. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 66.2% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EEM traded up $0.70 during trading on Monday, reaching $50.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,525,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,874,918. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.10. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $42.29 and a twelve month high of $58.29.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

