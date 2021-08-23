MV Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,417 Shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

MV Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,417 shares during the quarter. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICLN. GSB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the first quarter valued at about $83,145,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 81.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,565,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,550,000 after acquiring an additional 2,939,941 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the first quarter valued at about $59,371,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 786.6% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,300,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,901,000 after acquiring an additional 2,041,008 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 232.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,556,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088,573 shares during the period.

Shares of ICLN stock traded up $0.27 on Monday, hitting $22.95. 110,572 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,553,529. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.87. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $15.33 and a fifty-two week high of $34.25.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

