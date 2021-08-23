UCB (OTCMKTS:UCBJF) Upgraded at UBS Group

UCB (OTCMKTS:UCBJF) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a $116.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.07% from the company’s previous close.

UCBJF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Societe Generale initiated coverage on shares of UCB in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of UCB to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of UCB in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.39 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.48.

Shares of OTCMKTS:UCBJF remained flat at $$105.39 during midday trading on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $103.18. The company has a market capitalization of $19.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 0.57. UCB has a 12-month low of $93.00 and a 12-month high of $131.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.27.

UCB SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies and solutions for people with neurology and immunology diseases. The company's primary products include Cimzia for inflammatory TNF mediated diseases, as well as ankylosing spondylitis, axial spondyloarthritis, Crohn's disease, non-radiographic axial spondyloarthritis, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and rheumatoid arthritis; Vimpat, Keppra, nayzilam, and Briviact for epilepsy; Neupro for Parkinson's disease and restless legs syndrome; Nayzilam, a nasal spray rescue treatment for seizure clusters; and Zyrtec and Xyzal for allergies.

