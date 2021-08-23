Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by Silvant Capital Management LLC

Silvant Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,262 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 725 shares during the quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $3,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.83.

Shares of BMY traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $69.54. 196,594 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,693,766. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $56.75 and a 52-week high of $69.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.38. The firm has a market cap of $154.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.64.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 37.76% and a negative net margin of 11.44%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.43%.

In related news, CFO David V. Elkins sold 99,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total transaction of $6,674,312.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

