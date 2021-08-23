MV Capital Management Inc. Acquires 35 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 571 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 200.0% during the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.76% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the topic of several research reports. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,635.00 to $3,034.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,087.17.

GOOG stock traded up $72.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $2,840.89. The company had a trading volume of 26,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,340,212. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,644.48. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,406.55 and a 12 month high of $2,800.22. The company has a market cap of $1.89 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The firm had revenue of $61.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $10.13 EPS. Alphabet’s revenue was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 25 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,422.00, for a total value of $60,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,123,808. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,422.00, for a total transaction of $3,354,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,367,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 465,752 shares of company stock valued at $323,857,048 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

