Scry.info (DDD) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $932,589.00

Scry.info (CURRENCY:DDD) traded up 36.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. Scry.info has a market capitalization of $3.27 million and $932,589.00 worth of Scry.info was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Scry.info has traded 95.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Scry.info coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0074 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.83 or 0.00057964 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002012 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003272 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.73 or 0.00015551 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002014 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.38 or 0.00051024 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $414.50 or 0.00833426 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.79 or 0.00104126 BTC.

About Scry.info

Scry.info (CRYPTO:DDD) is a coin. Its launch date was January 14th, 2018. Scry.info’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 440,057,074 coins. Scry.info’s official Twitter account is @scryscry8 . The official message board for Scry.info is medium.com/@scryscry8 . The official website for Scry.info is home.scry.info

According to CryptoCompare, “Scry.info is a blockchain-based trading data provider. It provides users (cryptocurrency market players) with the features for storage, verification, utilization, analysis, sharing and trading of real-world data. Scry.info works as a data marketplace, where users can access the data provided by the community by paying DDD tokens. The DDD is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) Cryptocurrency. It is the token that fuels the platform as it will be the mean for the users to pay for access to the available data, and the data providers to be rewarded for uploading it. “

Scry.info Coin Trading

