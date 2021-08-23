Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Fox-Davies Capital

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) was upgraded by research analysts at Fox-Davies Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a $110.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Fox-Davies Capital’s price objective points to a potential upside of 24.45% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Plexus from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Plexus from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Plexus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James set a $85.73 price objective on shares of Plexus and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded Plexus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Plexus currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.12.

Shares of Plexus stock traded up $0.61 on Monday, reaching $88.39. 1,140 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 127,765. The business has a 50 day moving average of $88.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Plexus has a 52 week low of $64.35 and a 52 week high of $101.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25 and a beta of 1.20.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The technology company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.22. Plexus had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 4.17%. The business had revenue of $814.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $797.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. Plexus’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Plexus will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director J Joel Quadracci purchased 2,840 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $88.02 per share, for a total transaction of $249,976.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,719.34. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PLXS. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Plexus by 122.4% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Plexus in the second quarter worth $29,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Plexus during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Plexus during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Plexus in the 1st quarter worth about $85,000. Institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

About Plexus

Plexus Corp. engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services. The firm partners with companies to transform concepts into branded products and deliver them to the market. It has partnerships with customers in the healthcare and life sciences; industrial and commercial; communications; and aerospace and defense market sectors.

