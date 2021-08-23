Redpanda Earth Achieves Market Cap of $4.09 Million (REDPANDA)

Redpanda Earth (CURRENCY:REDPANDA) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. Redpanda Earth has a market cap of $4.09 million and $183,422.00 worth of Redpanda Earth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Redpanda Earth has traded 21% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Redpanda Earth coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002012 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002507 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.83 or 0.00055958 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.38 or 0.00129439 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $80.68 or 0.00162215 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00003658 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49,740.80 or 1.00013230 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $501.59 or 0.01008539 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,438.37 or 0.06913487 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Redpanda Earth Profile

Redpanda Earth’s official Twitter account is @redpandatoken . The Reddit community for Redpanda Earth is https://reddit.com/r/RedPandaToken

Redpanda Earth Coin Trading

