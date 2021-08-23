MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income Decreases Holdings in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income trimmed its holdings in shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 149,980 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income’s holdings in Kirby were worth $9,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KEX. Thunderbird Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Kirby by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Thunderbird Partners LLP now owns 2,161,526 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $130,297,000 after buying an additional 591,674 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Kirby by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,780,005 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $348,419,000 after purchasing an additional 376,614 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Kirby by 96.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 539,073 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $32,495,000 after purchasing an additional 264,837 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Kirby in the 1st quarter worth about $13,384,000. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. raised its position in Kirby by 420.4% in the 1st quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 194,461 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $11,722,000 after purchasing an additional 157,092 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KEX traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $53.24. 39,887 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 403,596. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.48. Kirby Co. has a one year low of $35.10 and a one year high of $70.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.40.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The shipping company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. Kirby had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 1.83%. Equities analysts predict that Kirby Co. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 1,000 shares of Kirby stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.74, for a total transaction of $56,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William M. Waterman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.11, for a total transaction of $1,652,750.00. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KEX. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Kirby from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. G.Research lowered shares of Kirby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kirby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Gabelli reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Kirby in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.33.

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products, as well as operates tank barges throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

