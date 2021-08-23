iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is MV Capital Management Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 25.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,999 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,757 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for 6.1% of MV Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $35,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Renasant Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 2,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Rede Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 6,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded up $4.49 during trading on Monday, reaching $449.80. The company had a trading volume of 121,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,330,636. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $320.92 and a 52 week high of $449.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $436.08.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

