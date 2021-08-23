Core Wealth Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Core Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 14.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 797 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 132 shares during the quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $93,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. London Co. of Virginia raised its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 3,758,012 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $387,414,000 after purchasing an additional 114,771 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,604,635 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $267,800,000 after acquiring an additional 63,573 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,430,520 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $250,562,000 after acquiring an additional 123,043 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,108,802 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $114,306,000 after acquiring an additional 2,856 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 998,888 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $87,268,000 after acquiring an additional 41,079 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CINF shares. Piper Sandler upgraded Cincinnati Financial from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Cincinnati Financial from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Cincinnati Financial from $88.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $148.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Cincinnati Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.17.

CINF traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $124.35. The stock had a trading volume of 5,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 704,761. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $118.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $69.92 and a 1 year high of $124.37.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.80. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 30.25%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.83%.

About Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

