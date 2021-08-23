Core Wealth Advisors Inc. Purchases 7,500 Shares of Amplify Advanced Battery Metals & Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:BATT)

Core Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Amplify Advanced Battery Metals & Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:BATT) by 103.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,777 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amplify Advanced Battery Metals & Materials ETF were worth $266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BATT. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Amplify Advanced Battery Metals & Materials ETF during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Amplify Advanced Battery Metals & Materials ETF during the first quarter valued at $40,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Amplify Advanced Battery Metals & Materials ETF during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amplify Advanced Battery Metals & Materials ETF during the first quarter valued at $153,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Amplify Advanced Battery Metals & Materials ETF by 1,279.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 9,401 shares in the last quarter.

Get Amplify Advanced Battery Metals & Materials ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA BATT traded up $0.40 on Monday, hitting $17.38. 906 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 234,421. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.76. Amplify Advanced Battery Metals & Materials ETF has a 52-week low of $9.55 and a 52-week high of $19.61.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BATT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amplify Advanced Battery Metals & Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:BATT).

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify Advanced Battery Metals & Materials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify Advanced Battery Metals & Materials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.