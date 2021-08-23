Core Wealth Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Core Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) by 108.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,139 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,195 shares during the period. Core Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Patten Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $231,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $274,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 708,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,902,000 after purchasing an additional 138,829 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $383,000. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000.

Get Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF alerts:

QYLD traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $22.87. 54,380 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,946,187. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.50. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.51 and a fifty-two week high of $23.58.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 20th were issued a dividend of $0.223 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.70%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 19th.

Recommended Story: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QYLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.