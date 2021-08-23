SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Sells 212 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,761 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 212 shares during the quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 65.2% during the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 570 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total value of $198,873.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,251 shares in the company, valued at $492,172.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director R A. Walker purchased 18,000 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. TheStreet raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Argus raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.05.

NYSE COP traded up $2.19 on Monday, reaching $54.96. 376,699 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,414,733. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $27.53 and a one year high of $63.57. The firm has a market cap of $73.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.89, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.17. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 5.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.92) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is -177.32%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

