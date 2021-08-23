Wright Investors Service Inc. Buys 258 Shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

Wright Investors Service Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,546 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $1,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 226,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,869,000 after acquiring an additional 34,052 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 889,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,859,000 after acquiring an additional 29,400 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Tempur Sealy International during the 2nd quarter worth $256,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 231,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,079,000 after acquiring an additional 13,075 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 151.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 64,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,582,000 after purchasing an additional 38,849 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert B. Trussell, Jr. sold 10,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $410,552.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,651,442. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bhaskar Rao sold 141,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.41, for a total value of $5,419,420.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 283,886 shares in the company, valued at $10,904,061.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 208,334 shares of company stock worth $8,277,038 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist lifted their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tempur Sealy International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.75.

TPX traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $43.03. 19,322 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,953,485. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.97. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.88 and a 1-year high of $44.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.19. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 142.29% and a net margin of 12.21%. On average, equities analysts predict that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. This is an increase from Tempur Sealy International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Tempur Sealy International’s payout ratio is presently 18.85%.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Comfort Revolution, and Stearns & Foster brands.

