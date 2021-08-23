Wright Investors Service Inc. Boosts Holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Wright Investors Service Inc. grew its holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,972 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares during the quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $1,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in Steel Dynamics in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 224.9% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 114.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 994 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. 72.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:STLD traded up $2.46 on Monday, reaching $69.44. 49,338 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,266,593. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.31 and a 1-year high of $74.37. The company has a market capitalization of $14.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.60.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The basic materials company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.43 by ($0.03). Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 33.47% and a net margin of 10.98%. The company had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 113.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 13.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Steel Dynamics announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, July 6th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to repurchase up to 7.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.62%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $107.00 price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.50.

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

