Wright Investors Service Inc. Decreases Stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Wright Investors Service Inc. reduced its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 22.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,654 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 2,258 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $2,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 6.6% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 82,104 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $23,320,000 after buying an additional 5,098 shares in the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 5,779.5% in the first quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 146,281 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $41,550,000 after buying an additional 143,793 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 6.9% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,913 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,952,000 after buying an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in FedEx by 2.6% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 102,600 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $29,255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors raised its position in FedEx by 6.3% during the first quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 6,142 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 4,720 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.30, for a total transaction of $1,403,256.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,065,757.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Alan Smith sold 11,285 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.00, for a total value of $3,340,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,850,256. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,240 shares of company stock worth $9,608,596 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FDX traded up $2.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $268.71. 76,537 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,303,498. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.70, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $288.51. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $211.99 and a 52 week high of $319.90.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.99 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $22.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.54 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 22.55% and a net margin of 6.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 21.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.51%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on FedEx from $318.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on FedEx from $364.00 to $373.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $372.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Raymond James upped their price objective on FedEx from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on FedEx from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. FedEx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $341.04.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

