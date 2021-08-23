Wright Investors Service Inc. Buys 1,384 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Wright Investors Service Inc. grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 3.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 36,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,384 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $2,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 4.4% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 353,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,141,000 after acquiring an additional 14,789 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.4% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 11,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.7% in the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 38,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,185,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.9% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 702,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,008,000 after acquiring an additional 19,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.7% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 129,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,352,000 after acquiring an additional 3,374 shares during the last quarter. 70.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

USB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Compass Point boosted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. U.S. Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.23.

NYSE:USB traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $56.33. The stock had a trading volume of 109,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,689,055. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $34.17 and a one year high of $62.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $83.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.69.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.90%.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

