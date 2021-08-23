ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Reaches New 12-Month High at $806.34

Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $806.34 and last traded at $806.29, with a volume of 15510 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $788.18.

ASML has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. ASML presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $704.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $338.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $729.01.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. ASML had a net margin of 28.82% and a return on equity of 36.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.79 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 16.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in ASML by 159.2% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 42,716 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,371,000 after acquiring an additional 26,233 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 759.2% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 14,169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,746,000 after purchasing an additional 12,520 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,464 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,775,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 28,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,735,000 after purchasing an additional 2,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASML during the 1st quarter worth about $1,564,000. 17.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ASML (NASDAQ:ASML)

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

